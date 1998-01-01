Select to Open Search

NAEP Report Card: 2022 NAEP Civics Assessment

Highlighted results at grade 8 for the nation

Civics score declines for the first time; score unchanged compared to 1998

In 2022, the average civics score at eighth grade decreased by 2 points compared to 2018. The average score in 2022 was not significantly different from 1998, the first year the assessment was given. The average score is reported on the NAEP civics scale, which ranges from 0 to 300. 

Explore detailed average score results in the NAEP Civics Report Card

Figure Trend in eighth-grade NAEP civics average scores

Line graph showing average score in NAEP civics over time for 8th grade. Data described above.
Legend
*Significantly different (p < .05) from 2022.
NOTE: The score-point difference cited in this report is based on the difference between unrounded scores as opposed to the rounded scores shown in the figure.
Table of Contents
Closer Look at Student PerformanceAchievement-Level Results and Sample QuestionsPerformance Trends by Student GroupDeeper Dive into Student Learning
Achievement-Level Results and Sample Questions

Larger percentage of students below NAEP Basic compared to 2018

Figure Achievement-level results in eighth-grade NAEP civics: 1998, 2018, and 2022
NOTE: NAEP achievement levels are to be used on a trial basis and should be interpreted and used with caution.

In 2022, the percentage of students who performed below the NAEP Basic level increased by 3 percentage points, whereas there was no significant change in the percentages of students who performed at NAEP Basic, NAEP Proficient, and NAEP Advanced .  

There were no significant changes in percentages of students who performed at or above NAEP Basic, at or above NAEP Proficient, or at NAEP Advanced compared to 1998.  

Explore detailed achievement-level results in the NAEP Civics Report Card 

Civics sample questions by achievement level 

The graphic below allows users to see how three questions asked on the 2022 NAEP civics assessment map to the NAEP Basic, NAEP Proficient, and NAEP Advanced achievement levels. The graphic also shows the kinds of questions students at these levels are likely to answer correctly. Explore scoring guides, student responses and commentary for the questions in the NAEP Civics Report Card. Explore a set of released questions from the 2022 civics assessment or previous assessments in the NAEP Questions Tool  

Figure Percentage of eighth-grade students by NAEP civics achievement levels and percentage of eighth-grade students responding correctly at each NAEP achievement level: 2022
Performance Trends by Student Group

Scores decline for male and female students compared to 2018

Figure Changes in eighth-grade NAEP civics average scores, by gender: 1998, 2018, and 2022
In 2022, scores declined for some student groups compared to 2018; for example, male and female students and those who were not eligible for the National School Lunch Program. Scores for many other student groups, including racial/ethnic groups, did not change significantly compared to 2018. 

There were no significant changes in score gaps among most selected student groups between 2022 and 2018. For example, although female students scored higher than male students in 2022, which resulted in a 2-point gender score gap, this score gap was not significantly different from the apparent score difference between male and female students in 2018.

The score gap between White and Hispanic students narrowed by 12 points in 2022 compared to 1998 due to a 14-point score increase for Hispanic students and no significant score change for White students during the same time.

Explore detailed student group score and score gap results in the NAEP Civics Report Card 

Deeper Dive into Student Learning

The selected NAEP civics survey questionnaire results below describe learning contexts, opportunities, and student and educator perspectives regarding civic learning in the United States. Explore trend data for these questions, as well as data related to learning disruptions and recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the NAEP Civics Report Card.

Although comparisons in students’ performance shown below are made based on self-reported student and teacher characteristics and educational experiences, these results cannot be used to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between the characteristics or experiences and student achievement. NAEP is not designed to identify the causes of performance differences. There are many factors that may influence students’ average achievement, including local educational policies and practices, the quality of teachers, and available resources. Such factors may change over time and vary among student groups. 

Forty-nine percent of eighth-grade students report taking a class mainly focused on civics in grade 8 

Figure Percentage of eighth-grade students in NAEP civics, by whether they have taken a class or course about civics and/or U.S. government in the eighth grade: 2022
Twenty-nine percent of eighth-grade students have teachers whose primary responsibility is teaching civics 

Figure Percentage of eighth-grade students in NAEP civics, by whether their teachers have primary responsibility for teaching civics and/or U.S. government: 2022
More higher-performing students see themselves able to make a difference in their community and believe their civics schoolwork helps them understand what is happening in the world  

Figure Percentage of eighth-grade students in NAEP civics who reported that the following statements describe them quite a bit or exactly, by selected percentiles: 2022
Students believe the following statements describe them quite a bit or exactlyProportion of lower-performing students (below 25th percentile)Proportion of higher-performing students (at or above 75th percentile)
I can make a difference in my community 31%*43%
Civics and/or U.S. government schoolwork helps me understand what is happening in the world 30%*62%
*Significantly different (p < .05) from students performing at or above the 75th percentile.

Higher-performing students more confident in their ability to explain why it is important to pay attention to and participate in the political process 

Figure Percentage of eighth-grade students in NAEP civics who reported that they thought they probably can or definitely can explain the importance of various civics and/or U.S. government-related activities, by selected percentiles: 2022
Students probably can or definitely can explain why it is important to do the following activitiesProportion of lower-performing students (below 25th percentile)Proportion of higher-performing students (at or above 75th percentile)
Pay attention to the political process and government 29%*60%
For individuals to participate in the political process and government 27%*66%
*Significantly different (p < .05) from students performing at or above the 75th percentile.
