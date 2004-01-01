2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study

In the spring of 2020, many schools across the United States closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shifted to teaching their students through distance learning for the remainder of the 2019–20 school year. By the 2020–21 school year, schools and teachers were continuing to operate under uncertainty, with ongoing concerns about whether and how to open schools to in-person instruction; how to deliver education and support students in a distance-learning environment; and how to address potential learning gaps due to pandemic-related school closures. These issues were the basis for the 2021 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study. All states/jurisdictions and Trial Urban District Assessment (TUDA) districts were invited to take part in the study, which was conducted from March 2021 to April 2021. Thirty-three states/jurisdictions and seven large urban districts agreed to participate.

Content of the 2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaires

NAEP is a congressionally mandated project administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) within the U.S. Department of Education. It is the largest continuing and nationally representative assessment of what our nation’s students know and can do in select subjects at grades 4, 8, and 12.

Although the 2021 NAEP mathematics and reading assessments at grades 4 and 8 were postponed, NCES leveraged the online NAEP survey questionnaires for the School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study to collect information from school administrators and teachers about how they were meeting the academic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19–related questions were added to the NAEP school and teacher questionnaires that had been administered as part of the 2019 mathematics and reading assessments at grades 4 and 8.

In addition to collecting contextual information on general and subject-specific topics typically covered in the NAEP school and teacher questionnaires, the 2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study collected data on how schools responded to academic disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic during both the 2019–20 and 2020–21 school years;

how schools and teachers supported students and aimed to address learning gaps during the 2020–21 school year; and

how confident teachers felt in teaching their students and performing tasks in a distance-learning environment during the 2020–21 school year. The topics covered by the COVID-19 school and teacher questions are summarized below. Note that COVID-19 school questions were asked in reference to both the 2019–20 and 2020–21 school years, while teacher questions were asked in reference to the 2020–21 school year only. Topic coverage in COVID-19 school questions Resources for learning and instruction Preparations for distance learning (school-wide and teacher-focused)

Support for learning

Teacher and staff requirements for communication and contact

Percentage of students in distance learning Technology use and access Provision of digital devices and internet access Organization of instruction Administrator mobility

Modifications to the previous and current school years and instruction Topic coverage in COVID-19 teacher questions Organization of instruction Teacher mobility

Remedial measures

Instructional support

Grading policies and practices

Class structure Self-efficacy Instruction for distance learning Teacher preparation Preparation for distance learning

Professional development Explore the full set of 2021 NAEP school (grade 4 and grade 8) and teacher (grade 4 and grade 8) questions administered in this study.

Reporting Results

This report summarizes selected COVID-19 survey findings from the 2021 NAEP school and teacher questionnaires for participating states and districts with reportable results. Results are based on a survey sample consisting of teachers and schools that serve fourth- and eighth-grade students in participating states and districts. The report primarily presents state and district percentages of teachers and/or state and district percentages of schools for certain response categories of the survey questions. Results are reported separately for each grade.

State and district results are reportable for school survey questions when the participation rate for sampled schools is 70 percent or higher. Additionally, state and district results are reportable for teacher survey questions when the percentage of schools that agreed to let their teachers be contacted to complete the questionnaire and the percentage of teachers in the participating schools that responded to the questionnaire are both 70 percent or higher.

A total of 33 states/jurisdictions and seven large urban districts participated in this study. Based on the percentage criteria noted above, school survey responses are reportable for 29 states and six large urban districts at grade 4, and for 27 states and five large urban districts at grade 8. Teacher survey responses are reportable for 30 states and six large urban districts at grade 4, and for 30 states and five large urban districts at grade 8. School and teacher responses for private schools did not meet the response rate standard, so they are not included in the report.

Because 20 states out of 53 states/jurisdictions declined to participate in this study, including two large states (New York and Florida), and because some participating states did not meet the percentage criteria for reportable results (e.g., California, Iowa, and South Carolina at grade 4), the resulting aggregate of participating states is not representative of the nation. Therefore, accurate and unbiased estimates of school and teacher questionnaire results at the national level would likely be misleading and are not reported for this study.

The participating states/jurisdictions and districts with reportable results from the 2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study are summarized in the tables below. TABLE | Total number of participating jurisdictions and number of jurisdictions with reportable results in 2021 School and Teacher Questionnaire Study Jurisdiction Grade 4 questionnaires Grade 8 questionnaires School Teacher School Teacher 2021 participating states/jurisdictions Total number 33 33 33 33 Number with reportable results 29 30 27 30 2021 participating districts Total number 7 7 7 7 Number with reportable results 6 6 5 5 TABLE | 2021 participating states/jurisdictions with reportable results 2021 participating states/​jurisdictions Grade 4 questionnaires Grade 8 questionnaires School Teacher School Teacher Alabama ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Alaska ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Arizona ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Arkansas ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ California ‡ ‡ ✓ ✓ Connecticut ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Georgia ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Idaho ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Illinois ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Indiana ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Iowa ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ Kansas ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Kentucky ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Louisiana ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Maine ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Maryland ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mississippi ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Missouri ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ New Jersey ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ North Carolina ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ North Dakota ✓ ✓ ‡ ✓ Ohio ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Pennsylvania ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Puerto Rico ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Rhode Island ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ South Carolina ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ South Dakota ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Tennessee ‡ ✓ ‡ ‡ Texas ✓ ✓ ‡ ✓ Utah ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Virginia ✓ ✓ ‡ ✓ Wyoming ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ DoDEA ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Participating states/jurisdictions with reportable results. ‡ Participating states did not meet reporting standards. NOTE: DoDEA = Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), a federally operated nonpublic school system responsible for educating children of military families. The results presented in this report are for the Department of Defense Domestic Dependent Elementary and Secondary Schools in the United States only. See more about DoDEA. TABLE | 2021 participating TUDA districts with reportable results 2021 participating districts Grade 4 questionnaires Grade 8 questionnaires School Teacher School Teacher Albuquerque ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Austin ✓ ✓ ‡ ‡ Baltimore City ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Charlotte ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Chicago ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Duval County (FL) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fort Worth ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ✓ Participating districts with reportable results. ‡ Participating districts did not meet reporting standards. NOTE: TUDA = Trial Urban District Assessment.

The survey questionnaire variables highlighted in this report are just a few of many variables available in the full 2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaire dataset. Significance tests are not performed on response percentages, and states/jurisdictions and districts are not compared to one another in this report. However, state/jurisdiction response percentages are compared to the median state percentage for each variable. The study data can be explored and analyzed further via the NAEP Data Explorer. State- and district-level data are available for schools and teachers at grades 4 and 8, and for mathematics teachers and reading teachers at grade 8.

Technical details about the 2021 NAEP School and Teacher Questionnaire Special Study, including information about sampling, weighting, and data collection, are available in the Technical Documentation PDF.