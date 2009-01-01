As schools in the United States are increasingly using digital technology in the classroom to teach and assess students, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) has moved forward to align with these practices. NAEP’s transition from paper-based to digitally based administration provides an engaging assessment experience for students and aligns with the delivery mode of many other large-scale assessments. Importantly, this transition to digitally based assessment (DBA) also allows NAEP to use tools available in digital platforms to measure content in new ways; to use assistive technology to provide enhanced accommodations for students with special needs; and to collect new types of data that deepen our understanding of what students know and can do, including how they engage with new technologies to approach problem solving.



In 2017, the NAEP mathematics assessment was administered for the first time as a DBA at grades 4 and 8. The digital platform allowed for the collection of new data within the testing system, including information on how students used onscreen tools to develop their responses to the assessment questions. These new data are called response process data. To further enrich our understanding of what students know and can do in the digital environment, response process data from the 2017 NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment will soon be made available for secondary analysis.

Digitally Based Assessment in NAEP

NAEP DBAs offer far more flexibility in meeting the needs of different students. The DBAs include Universal Design Elements , or built-in features that make it possible for more students to participate without special accommodation sessions. Onscreen tools are also available for students to use in their problem solving. The goal is for all students to have a seamless assessment administration, regardless of their ability.







At the beginning of each assessment, students take a brief, interactive tutorial designed to teach them about the testing system and the tools they will use to take the assessment. Experience the NAEP DBA tutorials and learn more about the tools available to students. Some of the universal design elements and tools available in the NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment are described below.











Color Contrast/Change Theme Students have a choice of three color contrast options, including one high-contrast option. Zooming Text size options are provided for short stand-alone items (e.g., multiple-choice and short constructed-response items) but not for scenario-based tasks. Students have a choice of four zoom options, or “states” (100%, 125%, 150%, and 200%). Text-to-Speech

Directions within the assessment can be read aloud using the text-to-speech function. Students can select some or all text to be read aloud. Scratchwork/Highlighter Capability A scratchwork/highlighter tool is available for short standalone items (e.g., multiple-choice and short constructed-response items). This tool contains an embedded pencil mode and highlighter mode for annotating figures, performing computations, drawing diagrams, and highlighting portions of a question. View a video demonstrating this tool. Equation Editor

An onscreen equation editor is provided for entering numbers and expressions using the correct mathematical symbols. View a video demonstrating this tool. Calculator

For item blocks in which a calculator is allowed, an onscreen calculator is provided. View a video demonstrating this tool.







Try the elements and tools in a sample test containing released questions from the 2017 NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment. Note, zooming and text-to-speech tools are not functional in the sample test.





About NAEP Response Process Data



The NAEP digital platform collects different types of data during a student’s assessment session. In addition to logging students’ responses to items in the cognitive assessment and their responses to survey questions, the testing system logs response process data—specifically, the actions or events initiated by students as they complete the digital assessment. This response process data includes information such as students’ use of the onscreen calculator, clicking of response choices, elimination of response choices, and key presses.





The response process data can be transformed further into variables called features, which summarize meaningful actions or events that occur during the assessment. Examples of features include the number of times that a student opened the onscreen calculator, the number of times that a student used the highlighter tool, or the amount of time that a student spent on an item.







The graphic below provides a high-level overview of the data captured within the digital platform and where these data are organized in the files that will be available in the response process dataset from the 2017 NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment.







About This Dataset

The 2017 NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment included two 30-minute blocks of cognitive items in each digital test form, followed by a 15-minute survey questionnaire that collected information on students’ demographic characteristics, opportunities to learn in and outside of the classroom, and educational experiences. There were 10 cognitive blocks in the assessment; each block was paired with every other block, resulting in 50 unique digital test forms. After the assessment, the NAEP program released two blocks of cognitive items used in 2017. One of the released cognitive blocks was adapted from the paper-based assessment, and the other released cognitive block was designed for the digitally based assessment. Ten of the 50 digital test forms included the digitally designed released item block and one of the 50 digital test forms included both released blocks.





The forthcoming dataset will include restricted use response process data and associated files for respondents who took the digitally designed released block (approximately 28,000 students) and respondents who took both blocks of released cognitive items (approximately 2,800 students). The following information will be provided for each set of respondents:



process data (“observable data”) text file, containing logs of the response process data collected from each student;

response data file, containing students’ raw response data and scored response data for cognitive items and block-level timing data; and

student demographics (7 variables) and accommodation information (35 variables).



The dataset will also include features files for respondents who took the digitally designed released block (approximately 28,000 students) and respondents who took both blocks of released cognitive items (approximately 2,800 students). The features files contain demographics, accommodations, response data, and scored response data along with summarized response process data at the item and block levels. The raw response process data capturing each student’s interactions with selected DBA tools in a block (i.e., color contrast/change theme, zooming, and text-to-speech tools) are summarized as variables representing tool usage features. Some examples of the variables in the files include time spent in seconds, the predominant color contrast/theme used, the predominant zoom state used, the number of times the text-to-speech tool was used, and the number of times the calculator tool was opened.





Finally, this dataset will also include information about the assessment that has previously been released, including the released cognitive items, survey questionnaire files, and the full suite of restricted use response data product materials for the 2017 NAEP grade 8 mathematics assessment. The restricted use response data files will include respondent data, documentation, and software syntax limited to students who took both of the released blocks or one of the released blocks. Note that for research activities utilizing the NAEP response process data, plausible values will not be included in the restricted use response data files. Empirical scores (i.e., percent correct or number correct) will be included to evaluate response process data related to mathematical ability.







Unique pseudo IDs will be exclusively used as the student identifiers in all data files in this suite of products. The pseudo IDs will be 9 digits in length and include a 3-digit digital test form number followed by a random 6-digit number. These pseudo IDs provide a higher level of security for student respondents, including eliminating the ability to match the restricted use response process data, features data, restricted use response data, and associated files to the operational restricted use data products.



Protecting Personally Identifiable Information of Students, Teachers, and Schools in NAEP Data

