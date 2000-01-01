NAEP Report Card: Mathematics

Explore Results for the 2024 NAEP Mathematics Assessment
How Did Students Perform in Mathematics?
In 2024, the average score at fourth grade was 2 points higher compared to 2022 and 3 points lower compared to the pre-pandemic score in 2019. Compared to 2022, the score increased for middle-performing students at the 50th percentile and for higher-performing students at the 75th and 90th percentiles; there were no significant score changes for lower-performing students at the 10th and 25th percentiles. The average score at grade 4 was higher compared to the first assessment in 1990.
Figure Trend in fourth-grade NAEP mathematics average and selected percentile scores
In 2024, thirty-nine percent of fourth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level on the mathematics assessment, which was 3 percentage points higher compared to 2022 and 2 percentage points lower than in 2019. Twenty-four percent of fourth-graders performed below NAEP Basic, which was 1 percentage point lower than in 2022 but 5 percentage points higher compared to 2019.
NAEP achievement levels are performance standards that describe what students should know and be able to do. Results are reported as percentages of students performing at or above three achievement levels (NAEP Basic, NAEP Proficient, and NAEP Advanced). Students performing at or above the NAEP Proficient level on NAEP assessments demonstrate solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter. It should be noted that the NAEP Proficient achievement level does not represent grade-level proficiency as determined by other assessment standards (e.g., state or district assessments). NAEP achievement levels are to be used on a trial basis and should be interpreted and used with caution. Find out more about NAEP mathematics achievement levels.
Figure Trend in fourth-grade NAEP mathematics achievement-level results
Key Findings
Key findings from the 2024 grade 4 mathematics assessment are provided below. Click the links below to explore the full set of performance results as well as information about students’ educational opportunities.
Most states/jurisdictions and all urban districts with average score changes in 2024 had score increases compared to 2022, while compared to 2019 most states and all districts with average score changes in 2024 had declines
Most student groups with average score increases in 2024 also increased at the 75th percentile
Student absenteeism lower compared to 2022 but higher than the pre-pandemic rate in 2019
About the mathematics assessment
The NAEP mathematics assessment measures students' knowledge and skills in mathematics and their ability to apply their knowledge in problem-solving situations.
- The NAEP mathematics assessment framework specifies the mathematical content assessed at grades 4 and 8. The assessments measure five content areas: number properties and operations; measurement; geometry; data analysis, statistics, and probability; and algebra.
- The assessment included selected-response and constructed-response questions. Short constructed response questions required students to give either a numerical result or the correct name or classification for a group of mathematical objects, draw an example of a given concept, or write a brief explanation for a result. Extended constructed-response questions have more parts to the response and required students to provide more than a numerical response or a short verbal communication.
Figure Assessment design and administration information in the NAEP mathematics assessment: 2024
|Assessment period
|January to March 2024
|Grade 4
|Grade 8
|Number of students assessed
|117,900
|115,200
|Number of schools assessed
|6,100
|5,410
|Cognitive testing time
|60 minutes
|Reported results
|Based on student performance on either Microsoft Surface Pro tablets or Chromebooks
|Survey questionnaires
|Administered to students, teachers, and school administrators
The Story of NAEP
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is a continuing and nationally representative measure of trends in academic achievement of U.S. elementary and secondary students in various subjects. It is the largest continuing and nationally representative assessment of what our nation's students know and can do in select subjects. It was first administered in 1969 to measure student achievement nationally. Teachers, principals, parents, policymakers, and researchers all use NAEP results to assess progress and develop ways to improve education in the United States.
In 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) administered the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics assessment to representative samples of fourth- and eighth-grade students in the nation, states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Department of Defense schools, and 26 participating large urban districts. The assessments measured students' knowledge and skills in mathematics and their ability to solve problems in mathematical and real-world contexts. Students also answered survey questions about their opportunities to learn about and engage in mathematics inside and outside of school.