NAEP Report Card: Mathematics

In 2024, thirty-nine percent of fourth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level on the mathematics assessment, which was 3 percentage points higher compared to 2022 and 2 percentage points lower than in 2019. Twenty-four percent of fourth-graders performed below NAEP Basic , which was 1 percentage point lower than in 2022 but 5 percentage points higher compared to 2019.

NAEP achievement levels are performance standards that describe what students should know and be able to do. Results are reported as percentages of students performing at or above three achievement levels (NAEP Basic , NAEP Proficient , and NAEP Advanced ). Students performing at or above the NAEP Proficient level on NAEP assessments demonstrate solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter. It should be noted that the NAEP Proficient achievement level does not represent grade-level proficiency as determined by other assessment standards (e.g., state or district assessments). NAEP achievement levels are to be used on a trial basis and should be interpreted and used with caution. Find out more about NAEP mathematics achievement levels.