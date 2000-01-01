NAEP Report Card: Reading

Explore Results for the 2024 NAEP Reading Assessment
How Did Students Perform in Reading?
In 2024, the average reading score for the nation at grade 4 was 2 points lower compared to 2022 and 5 points lower compared to 2019. NAEP scores are also reported at five selected percentiles to show the progress made by lower- (10th and 25th percentiles), middle- (50th percentile), and higher- (75th and 90th percentiles) performing students. The 2024 scores at all selected percentiles except the 90th were lower compared to 2022 percentile scores. Compared to the first reading assessment in 1992, the average score in 2024 was not significantly different.
Explore detailed average score and percentile results on the National Trends and Student Skills page.
Figure Trend in fourth-grade NAEP reading average and selected percentile scores
Thirty-one percent of fourth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level on the 2024 NAEP reading assessment, which was 2 percentage points lower compared to 2022 and 4 percentage points lower than 2019.
NAEP achievement levels are performance standards that describe what students should know and be able to do. Results are reported as percentages of students performing at or above three achievement levels (NAEP Basic, NAEP Proficient, and NAEP Advanced). Students performing at or above the NAEP Proficient level on NAEP assessments demonstrate solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter. It should be noted that the NAEP Proficient achievement level does not represent grade-level proficiency as determined by other assessment standards (e.g., state or district assessments). NAEP achievement levels are to be used on a trial basis and should be interpreted and used with caution. Find out more about NAEP reading achievement levels.
Figure Trend in fourth-grade NAEP reading achievement-level results
Key Findings
Some key findings from the 2024 grade 4 reading assessment are provided below. Click the links below to explore the full set of performance results as well as information about students’ educational opportunities.
Average reading scores for public school students declined in five states and four urban districts compared to 2022; more declined in comparison to 2019
Average reading scores were lower in 2024 compared to 2022 for fourth-graders attending schools in city, suburban, and rural locations; scores were lower at both the 25th and the 75th percentiles for students attending suburban schools
Student absenteeism among fourth-grade students lower compared to 2022 but higher compared to 2019
Other NAEP Resources
Several additional resources are available via the “Details” links below to explore NAEP data and perform customized analyses of student performance at the national, state, and district levels. Visit the Opportunity to Learn dashboard for NAEP survey questionnaire results related to learning recovery. Visit the State and District Profile Tools to see detailed reading assessment results for individual states/jurisdictions and participating Trial Urban Assessment (TUDA) districts.
Experiences and Opportunities in Education Dashboard
State Profile Tool
District Profile Tool
About the reading assessment
The NAEP reading assessment framework defines reading as a dynamic cognitive process that involves understanding written text, developing and interpreting meaning, and using meaning appropriately for text type and purpose.
- The NAEP reading framework specifies the use of literary and informational texts to measure students' comprehension skills. The proportion of literary and informational texts varies by grade, with a greater proportion of literary texts at grade 4 and a greater proportion of informational texts at grade 8.
- Students read grade-appropriate texts reflecting many content areas and respond to both selected-response and constructed-response questions about the texts they read. By design, the texts used in the assessment require interpretive and critical skills. The reading skills assessed are those that students use in all subject areas in school as well as in their out-of-school reading. Learn more about the NAEP reading framework.
Figure Assessment design and administration information in the NAEP reading assessment: 2024
|Assessment period
|January to March 2024
|Grade 4
|Grade 8
|Number of students assessed
|117,400
|114,600
|Number of schools assessed
|6,100
|5,400
|Cognitive testing time
|60 minutes
|Reported results
|Based on student performance on either Microsoft Surface Pro tablets or Chromebooks
|Survey questionnaires
|Administered to students, teachers, and school administrators
The Story of NAEP
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is a continuing and nationally representative measure of trends in academic achievement of U.S. elementary and secondary students in various subjects. It is the largest continuing and nationally representative assessment of what our nation's students know and can do in select subjects. It was first administered in 1969 to measure student achievement nationally. Teachers, principals, parents, policymakers, and researchers all use NAEP results to assess progress and develop ways to improve education in the United States.
In 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) administered the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading assessment to representative samples of fourth- and eighth-grade students in the nation, states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and 26 participating large urban districts. The 2024 reading assessment included literary and informational texts to assess students' reading comprehension skills. Students also answered survey questions about their opportunities to learn and their engagement with reading in and outside of school.