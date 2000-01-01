NAEP Report Card: Reading

In 2024, the average reading score for the nation at grade 4 was 2 points lower compared to 2022 and 5 points lower compared to 2019. NAEP scores are also reported at five selected percentiles to show the progress made by lower- (10th and 25th percentiles), middle- (50th percentile), and higher- (75th and 90th percentiles) performing students. The 2024 scores at all selected percentiles except the 90th were lower compared to 2022 percentile scores. Compared to the first reading assessment in 1992, the average score in 2024 was not significantly different.

