NAEP Long-Term Trend Assessment Results: Reading and Mathematics

Scores decline again for 13-year-old students in reading and mathematics

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) administered the NAEP long-term trend (LTT) reading and mathematics assessments to 13-year-old students from October to December of the 2022–23 school year. The average scores for 13-year-olds declined 4 points in reading and 9 points in mathematics compared to the previous assessment administered during the 2019–20 school year. Compared to a decade ago, the average scores declined 7 points in reading and 14 points in mathematics.

Figure Trend in NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics average scores for 13-year-old students

Display this data as 'Table' in the menu above for an accessible version of the data represented in this chart.
* Significantly different (p < .05) from 2023.

NOTE: The NAEP long-term trend (LTT) assessment results are reported by the year in which the school year ends. For example, the age 13 assessment was administered during the fall of the 2022–23 school year and results are reported as 2023 LTT at age 13.

This Highlights report compares performance on the NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for age 13 students during the 2022–23 school year to previous assessment results, with a focus on results obtained in the 2019–20 school year. Results reflect the performance of a nationally representative sample of 8,700 thirteen-year-olds in each subject. Performance comparisons are based on statistically significant differences between assessment years and between groups. Explore details about the long-term trend assessments and how they differ from main NAEP assessments.

III. Student Learning Experience

Students who took the long-term trend assessments in reading and mathematics during the 2022–23 school year also responded to a survey questionnaire. Students taking the long-term trend reading assessment were asked how often they read for fun on their own time; students taking the long-term trend mathematics assessment were asked which type of mathematics course they were currently taking; and all students were asked about the number of days they had been absent from school in the previous month.

Students’ responses to survey questions provide information with which to compare performance based on their self-reported characteristics and educational experiences. This information may be valuable in helping parents, educators, and policymakers understand what aspects of students’ experiences are related to achievement. Survey questionnaire results, however, do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between the characteristic or experience and student achievement. NAEP is not designed to identify the causes of performance differences. Numerous factors interact to influence student achievement, including local educational policies and practices, the quality of teachers, and available resources. Such factors may change over time and vary among student groups.

Percentage of students missing 5 or more days of school monthly has doubled since 2020

Students who took the 2023 long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments were asked how many days of school they had missed in the last month. Responses to the survey question for both subjects indicate a decrease in the percentages of 13-year-old students reporting having missed none to 2 days in the past month compared to 2020. Conversely, there were increases in the percentages of 13-year-old students who reported missing 3 or 4 days and students who reported missing 5 or more days in the last month. The percentage of students who reported missing 5 or more days doubled from 5 percent in 2020 to 10 percent in 2023. 

For both reading and mathematics, students with fewer missed school days generally had higher average scores in 2023 than students with more missed school days.

Figure Percentage of 13-year-old students in NAEP long-term trend reading, by number of days student absent from school in a month: 2020 and 2023
Fourteen percent of students report reading for fun almost every day, lower than previous years

In 2023, fourteen percent of students reported reading for fun almost every day. This percentage was 3 percentage points lower than 2020, and 13 percentage points lower than 2012. Overall, the percentage of 13-year-old students who reported reading for fun almost every day was lower in 2023 than in all previous assessment years. 

The average reading score in 2023 for those students who reported reading for fun on their own almost every day was 275, which was higher than the scores for students who reported other levels of frequency for reading on their own time. See a data table with average score results. 

Figure Trend in percentages of 13-year-old students in NAEP long-term trend reading, by how often they read for fun on their own time
Legend
*Significantly different (p < .05) from 2023.
NOTE: The NAEP long-term trend (LTT) assessment results are reported by the year in which the school year ends. For example, the age 13 assessment was administered during the fall of the 2022–23 school year and results are reported as 2023 LTT at age 13.

Compared to their lower-performing peers, larger percentage of higher-performing students report more frequently reading for fun

Fifty-one percent of 13-year-old students scoring at or above the 75th percentile in 2023 reported that they read for fun on their own time at least once a week, whereas 28 percent of 13-year-old students scoring below the 25th percentile reported doing so. The percentage of students who reported reading for fun on their own time once or twice a month was also larger for students at or above the 75th percentile. Conversely, the percentages of students who reported reading less frequently—a few times a year or never or hardly ever—were larger for students performing below the 25th percentile.

Figure Percentage of 13-year-old students in NAEP long-term trend reading, by selected percentiles and by how often they read for fun on their own time: 2023
How often do you read for fun on your own time?
Proportion of lower-performing students (below 25th percentile)
Proportion of higher-performing students (at or above 75th percentile)
At least once a week28%*51%
Once or twice a month13%*18%
A few times a year16%*13%
Never or hardly ever42%*17%

* Significantly different (p < .05) from students performing at or above the 75th percentile.

NOTE: The NAEP long-term trend (LTT) assessment results are reported by the year in which the school year ends. For example, the age 13 assessment was administered during the fall of the 2022–23 school year and results are reported as 2023 LTT at age 13.

Smaller percentage of students report taking algebra compared to a decade ago, but no change from 2020

Students were asked, "What kind of mathematics are you taking this year?" and were given five response options: I am not taking mathematics this year; regular mathematics; pre-algebra; algebra; and other. Compared to 2020, there were no significant changes in the percentages of students by type of mathematics taken during the 2022–23 school year.

Compared to 2012, however, the percentage of 13-year-old students in 2023 who reported they were taking regular mathematics increased from 28 to 42 percent, while the percentage of students taking pre-algebra decreased from 29 to 22 percent, and the percentage of students taking algebra dropped from 34 to 24 percent. 

Average scores were lower in 2023 for all types of mathematics courses presented compared to 2020. See a data table with average score results.

Figure Trend in percentages of 13-year-old students in NAEP long-term trend mathematics, by type of mathematics taken during the school year
Display As
Legend
*Significantly different (p < .05) from 2023.
NOTE: The NAEP long-term trend (LTT) assessment results are reported by the year in which the school year ends. For example, the age 13 assessment was administered during the fall of the 2022–23 school year and results are reported as 2023 LTT at age 13.

Compared to their lower-performing peers, larger percentage of higher-performing 13-year-old students report taking algebra 

Forty-four percent of 13-year-old students scoring at or above the 75th percentile in 2023 reported that they were taking algebra during the 2022–23 school year, whereas 10 percent of students scoring below the 25th percentile reported doing so. There was no significant difference between the percentages of lower- and higher-performing 13-year-old students who reported currently taking pre-algebra. The percentage of students who reported taking regular mathematics was higher for students performing below the 25th percentile: Fifty-two percent of lower performers reported taking regular mathematics compared to 23 percent of higher-performing students who reported doing so.

Figure Percentage of 13-year-old students in NAEP long-term trend mathematics, by selected percentiles and by type of mathematics taken during the school year: 2023
What kind of mathematics are you taking this year?
Proportion of lower-performing students (below 25th percentile)
Proportion of higher-performing students (at or above 75th percentile)
Not taking mathematics8%*#
Regular mathematics52%*23%
Pre-algebra17%21%
Algebra10%*44%
Other12%12%

# Rounds to zero.

* Significantly different (p < .05) from students performing at or above the 75th percentile.

NOTE: The NAEP long-term trend (LTT) assessment results are reported by the year in which the school year ends. For example, the age 13 assessment was administered during the fall of the 2022–23 school year and results are reported as 2023 LTT at age 13.
IV. Explore More Long-Term Trend Data

Generate custom tables for age 13 students in NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics across all assessment years.

Mathematics
Average Score and Percentages
All students
Create tables
V. More About the Age 13 Assessment Content and Sample

Since the 1970s, the NAEP long-term trend assessments have been administered to monitor the academic performance of students across three age levels (9-, 13-, and 17-year-old students). This report mainly focuses on the comparison of age 13 students (typically in grade 8) between 2020 and 2023. A report card summarizing results for 9- and 13-year-old students across all administrations back to the 1970s is forthcoming.